Man shot by police after ramming car into Plantation gas station dies in hospital, police reveal identity

The suspect who was seen on video ramming his car into a gas station and led police on a chase before being shot on Friday, has died at the hospital, police said in a press release Saturday.

Plantation Police identified the suspect as Roshod Graham of Jacksonville, Florida.

The release also said that all involved officers have been placed on administrative leave, following the shooting, as is part of their policy.

Plantation Police will be working alongside the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in the investigation of the incident.

NBC6 The doors of a Plantation Mobil Mart were left damaged after police said a suspect rammed into the gas station with his vehicle.

The incident began just before 5 a.m. when officers responded to a Mobil gas station at 10261 W. Broward Boulevard for reports of a domestic disturbance, Plantation Police officials said.

Investigators said a 31-year-old woman went into the gas station to try to get away from her 32-year-old boyfriend when the boyfriend rammed the door of the business with his vehicle.

Surveillance footage showed a customer standing at the door and quickly getting out of the way as the suspect drove his car into the front doors of the store.

The suspect backs up his car and drives into the store three more times before he gets out and pushes his way inside the damaged doors of the store.

Other surveillance video shows an officer arriving and approaching and entering the store with his gun drawn. The footage shows other officers arriving and the suspect pulling away in his car as the officers begin their pursuit.

During the pursuit, the suspect rammed a police car before crashing into a median in the 1600 block of Northwest 31st Avenue in Lauderhill, police said.

The suspect took off on foot but officers caught up and tried to take him into custody as he resisted, officials said.

When the suspect tried to take an officer's gun, he was shot, officials said.