Man Who Ran Over Woman in Fatal Hialeah Parking Spot Dispute Arrested: Police

A man accused of running over and killing a woman in Hialeah during a dispute over a parking spot has been arrested, police said Thursday.

Brandon Zambrano, 22, was arrested in Broward County Wednesday and faces a second-degree murder charge in the Feb. 13 killing of 57-year-old Olga Fernandez, according to Hialeah Police officials and jail records.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Zambrano, who had been arrested in an unrelated burglary case out of Hallandale Beach, was being held without bond Thursday, jail records showed. Attorney information was unavailable.

Police released surveillance footage of the fatal incident in Hialeah that showed a driver running over Fernandez outside her apartment near 1st Avenue and 4th Street.

Officials said Fernandez and the suspect had been involved in a verbal dispute before he intentionally drove into her and dragged her for several feet.

Fernandez, a mother of two, was killed by the impact. The driver fled the scene.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.