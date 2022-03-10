Hialeah

Man Who Ran Over Woman in Fatal Hialeah Parking Spot Dispute Arrested: Police

Brandon Zambrano, 22, was arrested in Broward County and faces a second-degree murder charge in the Feb. 20 killing of 57-year-old Olga Fernandez, according to Hialeah Police officials and jail records.

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man accused of running over and killing a woman in Hialeah during a dispute over a parking spot has been arrested, police said Thursday.

Brandon Zambrano, 22, was arrested in Broward County Wednesday and faces a second-degree murder charge in the Feb. 13 killing of 57-year-old Olga Fernandez, according to Hialeah Police officials and jail records.

Broward Sheriff's Office
Brandon Zambrano

Zambrano, who had been arrested in an unrelated burglary case out of Hallandale Beach, was being held without bond Thursday, jail records showed. Attorney information was unavailable.

Police released surveillance footage of the fatal incident in Hialeah that showed a driver running over Fernandez outside her apartment near 1st Avenue and 4th Street.

Officials said Fernandez and the suspect had been involved in a verbal dispute before he intentionally drove into her and dragged her for several feet.

Fernandez, a mother of two, was killed by the impact. The driver fled the scene.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Local

Miami-Dade County 12 hours ago

Employee Fatally Shoots Co-Worker in Miami-Dade Workplace Dispute: Police

Chris Brown 19 hours ago

Lawyers Recuse Themselves From Chris Brown Miami Beach Sex Assault Suit

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

HialeahFloridaMiami-Dade CountyBroward County
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us