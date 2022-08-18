Man Who Sexually Assaulted Woman at Gunpoint in Miami Arrested: Police

A man who sexually assaulted a woman at gunpoint on a Miami sidewalk on New Year's Eve has been arrested.

Emmanuel Sanders, 36, was charged Wednesday with one count of sexual battery and one count of carrying a concealed weapon by a felon.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. January 1st in the area of Southwest 13th Avenue and 10th Street, according to an arrest report.

On Saturday, January 1, 2022 at approx. 3 A.M. the subject depicted in the sketch below committed a Sexual Battery in the area of S.W. 13th Avenue and 10th Street. Anyone with information are urged to call 305-603-6300 or to remain anonymous contact @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/gIr5nHICNM — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) January 6, 2022

In the report, the woman was talking on her phone when Sanders struck her face and pressed the gun against her head. The woman said Sanders forced her to walk northbound on Southwest 13th Avenue, later exposing himself and forcing her to perform a sexual act at gunpoint, the report stated.

A friend of the woman came to help and there was a physical struggle. The woman managed to get the gun away from Sanders and proceeded to shoot at him, the report said.

Sanders wasn't hit and the victim fled the scene and tossed the gun into an empty lot, the report said.

Officials were able to obtain items including a used condom and wrapper, along with a shell casing. The woman confirmed that the used condom belonged to Sanders.

DNA tests confirmed a match and Sanders was arrested. He is scheduled to appear in Miami-Dade bond court on Thursday.