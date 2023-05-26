Man Who Shot at Car After Pompano Beach Crash Arrested While Trying to Flee With Children: BSO

A man who opened fire on a car after a crash in Pompano Beach was arrested while trying to flee the scene on foot with two children early Friday, authorities said.

The crash happened around 12:15 a.m. near the 2700 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the driver and passenger of a blue Ford Fusion were involved in a collision with a black Audi A4 that failed to yield the right of way.

Immediately after the crash, the driver of the Audi pulled out a weapon and began firing at the Fusion, officials said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Footage from the scene showed both cars badly damaged, with multiple bullet holes in the driver's side of the Fusion.

The shooter, identified as 32-year-old Ricardo Joseph, tried to flee the scene on foot with two small children but was captured a short time later, officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office Ricardo Joseph

Joseph was taken to a local hospital before being booked into jail on several charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, displaying a firearm during a felony, child neglect, failure to remain at a crash scene and resisting an officer, records showed.

He was being held without bond Friday, jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

"All the sudden we get hit, spun around a couple times, we get out of the car, we take a look, we see that he hit us, and he was like 'you hit us and somebody's gonna pay' and he went to his trunk and got a gun," said the passenger who was in the Fusion. "When I turn around I see he's got a gun, I turned around and he fired a couple shots and he went over by the car and shot our car three times."

No other injuries were reported.

The sheriff's office's Child Protective Investigation Section was contacted for the children, officials said.

The incident remains under investigation.