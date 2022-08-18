Miami Beach

Man Who Shot Student, Robbed Him of $1 Arrested: Miami Beach Police

Police have arrested a man who they say shot an architecture student after stealing $1 from him last month in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police detectives took Ranier Figueroa, 25, into custody Thursday at a hotel in Miami Springs in connection with the July 21 shooting.

Miami Beach Police said the victim and his friend were sitting on the front steps of a building on the 1000 block of Eighth Street near Michigan Court when the suspect walked past them and asked for a dollar.

As they tried to give the man a dollar, the suspect pulled out a gun with a laser and demanded everything. He then shot the victim, and stole $1 from him — as well as the friend’s wallet — before running away.

The 25-year-old victim is still in the hospital in stable condition. His family said he is studying architecture in Argentina but came to South Florida a few months ago to work.

Figueroa, of Hialeah, was charged with attempted murder and armed robbery. He's being held in jail with no bond.

Miami Beacharmed robbery
