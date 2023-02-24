Man Who Stole Bus After Deputy Shooting Near Fort Lauderdale Airport Caught: BSO

A suspect who allegedly carjacked a Broward bus after being involved in a shooting with deputies near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport last week has been arrested, authorities said.

Leandro Fernandez Sanchez, 33, was taken into custody in Kissimmee Thursday and faces a number of charges including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated fleeing and eluding, carjacking and armed burglary, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Friday.

Leandro Fernandez Sanchez

The shooting and carjacking happened shortly before 5 a.m. on Feb. 17 as BSO burglary apprehension team detectives were conducting surveillance on Fernandez Sanchez related to an armed burglary of a vehicle and stolen firearm in a parking garage at the airport, officials said.

When detectives tried to take him into custody, Fernandez Sanchez fled in a stolen vehicle, but was found a short time later in the 1400 block of North Perimeter Road, officials said.

Officials said Fernandez Sanchez drove the stolen car into a deputy's vehicle, and at least one deputy fired their weapon at him. Footage from the scene showed a Mercedes sedan with multiple bullet holes.

Fernandez Sanchez was able to flee on foot and managed to carjack a Broward County Paratransit TOPS shuttle bus and drive off, officials said. The bus driver wasn't seriously injured.

The bus was later recovered but Fernandez Sanchez wasn't found until Thursday, when the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force with assistance of the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office took him into custody at a motel in Kissimmee.

Fernandez Sanchez tried to evade arrest while wearing a wig, officials said. He's expected to be extradited to Broward County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, which is standard practice.