Man Who Stopped Violent Abduction Attempt in Fort Lauderdale Receives Medal

A good Samaritan who intervened to help stop a man's violent attack and attempted abduction of a woman in Fort Lauderdale was honored by Broward County Thursday.

Broward officials awarded Edwin Zamora the county's Medal of Valor at a ceremony at the Broward Governmental Center.

Zamora said he did what anyone would have done when he came across the scene back on Sept. 9 on East Las Olas Boulevard.

"I guess I was at the right place at the right time, Zamora said.

Investigators said a suspect ran up behind the woman, grabbed and choked her, then slammed her to the ground and started to drag her.

Zamora, a construction worker at a nearby site, had arrived at work early that day.

"I heard the screaming and I looked down the side, and that’s when I

saw the stuff going on," Zamora said.

Fort Lauderdale Police are searching for a man who they say was caught on camera attacking and trying to kidnap a woman as she was walking on Las Olas Boulevard. NBC 6's Kim Wynne reports

Zamora said he jumped out of his truck and grabbed a piece of metal before going to confront the suspect.

"He looked at me and then he started running away," Zamora said.

Zamora's boss said what he did that morning isn't surprising.

"True to his character, that’s just who he is. To us he’s a hero, but

to him that’s every day," Jason Sizemore said.

Zamora said he wasn't afraid, he simply thought of his children, and followed his instincts.

"I just feel like, just a normal person, that’s how I feel," he said.

Police are still searching for the suspect in the attack.