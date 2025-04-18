Man who took bloody selfies after stabbing victim to death denied bond: MDSO

A South Florida man charged with stabbing another man over 49 times, burning him and taking bloody selfies after the crime attempted to get out on bond on Thursday.

Roiniel Perez, 31, faces second-degree murder with a weapon alongside grand theft and other charges after allegedly leading police on a pursuit on Nov. 17, 2024, according to an arrest report. The suspect was driving the victim's vehicle when the chase came to a crashing end.

The moments were caught on surveillance video. Perez is seen running out of the vehicle and attempting to hide under a parked car before officers take him into custody.

Police were onto Perez for the murder of 52-year-old Oscar Rene Hernandez Augustin, whose body was found on Nov. 14, 2024, with dozens of stab wounds and surrounded by latex gloves.

Hernandez had been reported missing by his family just two days before, along with his white 2015 Toyota Corolla, according to police.

On Thursday, authorities described in court the conditions in which they found his body.

"The lower portions of his body from the waist down to ankles are burnt or charred actually. Completely black. He is wearing a t-shirt that has been pulled up to the area of about his chest. And also covered with quite a bit amount of dry branches," said a Miami-Dade Sheriff's deputy said.

Police claimed Perez was the last person to have communication with the victim. They said the suspect told them that the two would talk through a gay chat and had sex.

Perez also allegedly confessed to using Hernandez's bank card multiple times since his disappearance, after detectives found the card in his possession along with the victims ID.

Detectives also found a "substantial amount of blood" in the rear seats of Hernandez's vehicle.

Police stated they also found bloody selfies of Perez. In one of them, he holds his arm, covered in blood, up to the camera.

Authorities believe its possible Perez drove around with the body of the deceased victim for several hours.

After hearing all of the evidence, Judge David Young denied granting Perez a bond. Young attributed his decision to the bloody pictures and cell phone data.

Perez must stay in jail until trial.