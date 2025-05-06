Man who tried to rape woman in Brickell broke into other home, left condoms: Roommates

Two women tell NBC6 that the same man who tried to rape a Miami mother in her Brickell apartment also snuck into their home.

The roommates, who did not want to be identified, live at the SoMa at Brickell Apartments.

That's where police said 46-year-old Jorge Armando Ortega broke into a woman's home, hid in her closet and when confronted, "pushed her onto the bed, removed her clothing and undergarments, and attempted to sexually assault her.”

And, authorities said, he committed a crime in another apartment, too.

Two women who also encountered him consider themselves lucky after they said Ortega slept in their apartment all night.

"I didn’t notice any of his stuff until after," one of the roommates told NBC6. "I saw him, I grabbed [my roommate], we walked out."

Pictures show what Ortega is accused of leaving behind in their home: a shirt and shoes on the floor, a discarded soda can, and what appear to be several condoms.

"I think we feel worse for the other lady that got victimized. I think we got lucky," one of the roommates said.

"He just ate some food," the other roommate said.

Ortega is facing several charges, including sexual battery, kidnapping, burglary and possession of a controlled substance. He was denied bond on Monday.

The management for the apartment building sent an email to residents Monday night saying their highest priority is the well-being and safety of their residents and that they were fully cooperating with authorities.

They also urged residents to keep doors locked, use the peephole before opening doors, and avoid letting unknown people into the building.