Miami-Dade County

Man who tried to run over officers in Doral arrested after chase ends in crash: Police

Brandon Montgomery, 25, arrested on charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding and resisting an officer without violence

By Lorena Inclán and Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man who fled from Doral Police officers and tried to run two of them over was arrested after a chase ended in a crash early Tuesday, officials said.

The incident began when officers responded to reports of a suspicious person in the parking lot of the Extended Stay hotel at 7750 Northwest 25th Street near Miami International Airport, Doral Police officials said.

Officers confronted a man, later identified as 25-year-old Brandon Montgomery, and asked why he was there at that hour, officials said.

Brandon Montgomery
Miami-Dade Corrections
Brandon Montgomery
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"Upon confronting this individual who was seated in a rental vehicle at the time and asking him to provide his name and date of birth just to ensure that the person had legitimate business at the location, the person wasn’t cooperative with our law enforcement at the scene," Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez said.

Montgomery jumped into a vehicle to flee the scene, and as he left he tried to run over the officers, officials said.

A chase ensued and ended when Montgomery was involved in a rollover crash on Okeechobee Road near Northwest 117th Avenue in Medley, officials said.

Local

house fire 5 hours ago

‘Like someone took the life out of you': Kendall Lakes family of 5 loses home in July 4 BBQ fire

voter registration 6 hours ago

Judge rejects lawsuit claiming Florida voter registration form violates federal law

Montgomery was checked out at the scene and taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

Police said Montgomery, of South Carolina, faces charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding and resisting an officer without violence.

Lopez said items were found in the vehicle that could be linked to other crimes.

"We did find several pieces of evidence in the vehicle potentially linked to crime but it’s a stark reminder for individuals entering our city to please use caution, if you’re encountered by law enforcement to provide your information," Lopez said.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyDoral
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us