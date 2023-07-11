Man who tried to run over officers in Doral arrested after chase ends in crash: Police

A man who fled from Doral Police officers and tried to run two of them over was arrested after a chase ended in a crash early Tuesday, officials said.

The incident began when officers responded to reports of a suspicious person in the parking lot of the Extended Stay hotel at 7750 Northwest 25th Street near Miami International Airport, Doral Police officials said.

Officers confronted a man, later identified as 25-year-old Brandon Montgomery, and asked why he was there at that hour, officials said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Brandon Montgomery

"Upon confronting this individual who was seated in a rental vehicle at the time and asking him to provide his name and date of birth just to ensure that the person had legitimate business at the location, the person wasn’t cooperative with our law enforcement at the scene," Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez said.

Montgomery jumped into a vehicle to flee the scene, and as he left he tried to run over the officers, officials said.

A chase ensued and ended when Montgomery was involved in a rollover crash on Okeechobee Road near Northwest 117th Avenue in Medley, officials said.

Montgomery was checked out at the scene and taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

Police said Montgomery, of South Carolina, faces charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding and resisting an officer without violence.

Lopez said items were found in the vehicle that could be linked to other crimes.

"We did find several pieces of evidence in the vehicle potentially linked to crime but it’s a stark reminder for individuals entering our city to please use caution, if you’re encountered by law enforcement to provide your information," Lopez said.