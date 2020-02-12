Man Who Tried to Sexually Batter Woman in Plantation Walmart Blamed ‘Sexual Urges’: Police

A man accused of trying to sexually batter a woman in a Plantation Walmart told police he had "sexual urges" in the store and was trying to "control the victim's head," officials said.

Andrew Brooks Handley, 24, was arrested Saturday on charges of attempted sexual battery and false imprisonment after the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. at the store at 1885 N. Pine Island Road, an arrest report said.

The victim told officers she was shopping when Handley approached her and started to whisper unintelligible things to her, then grabbed her and threw her to the ground and pinned her down, the report said.

The woman said she was screaming tried to resist but was overpowered by Handley, who she believed was trying to rape her, the report said.

Employees and shoppers heard the woman screaming and found Handley pinned the woman to the ground and "forcefully spreading her legs open," the report said. The witnesses pulled him away until officers arrived.

An officer asked Handley what was going on and he replied that he "was trying to clean his pipes" and "get something sweet," the report said. Handley also told police he "had sexual urges while in the Walmart" and "observed the victim holding syrup and was sexually aroused," the report said.

"The defendant believed if he could control the victim's head she would submit to his sexual urges," the report read. "The defendant acknowledged feelings of sexual urges, and tried to satiate those urges by forcefully subduing the victim and intended to commit sexual battery."

Handley, who had no address and was listed as unemployed in the report, was booked into jail, where he was being held on $60,000 bond Wednesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.