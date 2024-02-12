Man who vandalized federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale gets 3 years in prison

A man who vandalized the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale back in 2022 has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Matthew Leon Chilcutt, now 45, was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $71,933.20, officials with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida said Monday.

Broward Sheriff's Office Matthew Leon Chilcutt

Chilcutt had pleaded guilty in November to one count of destruction of federal property in the Sept. 5, 2022 incident.

Authorities said Chilcutt entered the building at 299 E. Broward while it was closed to the public for the Labor Day holiday.

Once incide he trashed several courtrooms, smashed glass and other objects, destroyed interior and exterior doors and caused significant water damage.

The incident was captured on surveillance video.