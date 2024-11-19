Man who was shot by Miami-Dade tire shop mechanic arrested along with brother

A man who was shot by a mechanic at a Miami-Dade tire shop has been arrested along with his brother after police said the two attacked the worker.

Pedro Luis Rodriguez, 40, is facing a aggravated battery with a deadly weapon charge while his brother, 32-year-old Luis Angel Rodriguez-Candano, is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, records showed.

Miami-Dade Police said the incident happened Monday afternoon at Tire Liquidators at 2090 Southwest 67th Avenue when the two brothers entered the shop and started arguing with a mechanic about work that was previously done on Rodriguez's vehicle.

Miami-Dade Corrections Pedro Luis Rodriguez and Luis Angel Rodriguez-Candano

According to an arrest report, the two brothers followed the mechanic into the store's office and Rodriguez started punching him multiple times.

The mechanic pulled a gun from his waistband and held it in the air as Rodriguez-Candano lunged at him and started to push him, the report said.

Rodriguez and Rodriguez-Candano jumped on the mechanic and started punching him before the mechanic fired three times.

One of the bullets hit Rodriguez in the leg. Rodriguez was able to grab the mechanic's gun and hit him on the top of the head with it, before the mechanic was able to run out of the office.

But once the mechanic was oputside, Rodriguez-Candano continued to punch him before he took the gun from his brother and pointed it at the mechanic, the report said.

The mechanic had a laceration on the top of his head and bruising on his arms and was treated at the scene.

Rodriguez was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition before he and his brother were arrested and booked into jail.

They were expected to appear before a judge on Tuesday.