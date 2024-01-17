Man who was tased while attacking deputy at Fort Lauderdale airport arrested: BSO

A man who had to be tased after he attacked a deputy at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Wednesday morning was arrested on multiple charges, officials said.

The incident began when authorities received reports of a man who was creating a disturbance in Terminal 1 shortly after 5 a.m., Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

A deputy responded and tried to de-escalate the situation but was assaulted by the man, officials said.

The deputy requested backup and an arriving deputy used a Taser on the man to help take him into custody.

The man, 32-year-old Anthony Costi, was taken to a local hospital before he was arrested on charges including battery on a law enforcement officer, obstruction with violence and disorderly conduct, officials said.

The deputy who was assaulted was also hospitalized and released.