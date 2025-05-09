Man with AR-15 fires at Monroe County Sheriff's Office vehicles in Marathon: Authorities

A man with an AR-15 assault rifle shot at three Monroe County Sheriff's Office vehicles while deputies were responding to an apartment complex in Marathon on Thursday, according to authorities.

Deputies were called to the complex on Sombrero Boulevard at around 10 p.m. for a man throwing objects from the roof, according to the sheriff's office.

"Deputies heard gunshots as they approached the building," the department said in a statement.

They were "clear of their vehicles when the gunman began shooting." No one was hurt.

The shooting prompted response from the SWAT Team, Florida Highway Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Roads were closed nearby.

"Two helicopters from the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, one carrying a law enforcement sniper, also responded," the sheriff's office said.

One of the helicopters saw the suspect motionless on the roof, and when the SWAT Team approached, they confirmed he had died by suicide.

The sheriff's office said it was still working to identify him and the investigation continued on Friday morning.

“I am relieved no Deputies or members of the public were harmed during this incident,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in a post on Facebook. “I want to thank the brave Deputies and Officers who responded and ran toward danger to ensure our community’s safety.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.