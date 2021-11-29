Man With Baseball Bat Robs South Miami-Dade Dollar Store Twice

Police are trying to find a man who was caught on camera robbing the same south Miami-Dade dollar store twice while wielding a baseball bat.

The first robbery of the Dollar General at 22500 Southwest 112th Avenue happened back on Nov. 10, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

Police said the man entered the store and threatened employees with a baseball bat while demanding the keys to the register.

The man smashed the cigarette case with a hammer and removed some cigarette boxes before fleeing the scene on a bicycle with the store's cash register, police said.

Several days later, the man returned again with a baseball bat and threatened an employee to open a cash register but was unsuccessful, police said. He stole the employee's cellphone and fled the scene.

Both incidents were captured in surveillance footage, which was released by police on Monday.

The footage shows the employee throwing items at the suspect during the second robbery.

Detectives are searching for the suspect, who they described as being between 30 and 40 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.