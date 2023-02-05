Man with ‘Cop Killer' Tattoo Arrested for Shooting at Police Car in Florida City

Florida City police arrested a man they say shot at an officer in his marked patrol car.

A photo provided by police shows the suspect with a large "Cop Killer" tattoo on his chest.



Police say on Saturday morning, an officer attempted to make a traffic stop near Northwest 7th Avenue and 2nd Street.

Investigators say instead of stopping, Salgado started shooting at the officer and the patrol car.



One gunshot struck the tire of the officer's car, disabling the unit. Salgado fled the scene in his black Nissan Titan pickup truck, but detectives caught up to him a few hours later in the same truck.



Police say body cam footage and technology the city has implemented helped them positively identify Salgado on Saturday night.



Salgado was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and criminal mischief.

In bond court, a judge issued a house arrest order plus $21,000 bond.

Salgado is also accused of habitually driving without a license.