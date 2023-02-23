Man With ‘Cop Killer' Tattoo Re-arrested

Virgilio Salgado was rearrested today during a court hearing.
Salgado, the man with the words "Cop Killer" tattooed on his chest, is accused of shooting a Florida City Police Officer near Northwest 7th Avenue and 2nd Street.
Earlier this month, Salgado was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer. He was released and placed under house arrest. However, the State says more evidence was obtained and upgraded Salgado's charge to attempted first-degree pre-meditated murder. He was re-arrested in court.
Salgado's bond increased to $45,000. If he bonds out again, he will need to be under house arrest.
