Man with knife dies after being shot by Miami Beach officers in Lincoln Road shopping area

A shooting Thursday afternoon in the busy Lincoln Road shopping area of Miami Beach sent one man to the hospital - where he later died - who police said threatened two other people with a knife.

Miami Beach Police said officers arrived at the scene in the 900 block of Lincoln Road just after 5:30 p.m.

Once they arrived, officers found a man with a knife threatening the victims. One of the officers opened fire and hit the suspect.

The suspect, who was not identified, was taken to Ryder Trauma Center where he later was pronounced dead.

Police said the two victims were not injured and no other people at the scene were injured.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting at this time.