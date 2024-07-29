Man with knife struck by truck on I-95 in Miami-Dade while fleeing from troopers: FHP

A man who was armed with a knife was struck by a pickup truck on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade while trying to flee from Florida Highway Patrol troopers Monday morning, authorities said.

The incident happened in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Ives Dairy Road, where troopers responded to reports of a pedestrian who was walking along the grassy shoulder of the highway, FHP officials said.

Troopers made contact with the pedestrian, who displayed a knife toward the troopers, officials said.

The troopers tried to detain the man but he ran across the highway's four lanes, and was struck by a pickup truck, officials said.

Aerial footage showed the man laying in the highway median after being struck. He was seen being placed in the back of an ambulance.

The man, whose identity wasn't released, was taken to Aventura Hospital in critical condition.

The incident caused at least two southbound lanes of the highway to be closed and led to major traffic backups Monday morning.

No other information was immediately available.

