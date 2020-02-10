Sweetwater

Man With Machete Shot and Killed During Music Video Shoot in Sweetwater: Police

A man who was armed with a machete was shot and killed during a confrontation during a music video shoot in Sweetwater over the weekend, police said.

The shooting happened just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 11200 block of Southwest 7th Street, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

According to police, a music video was being shot in the area when 50-year-old Barbaro Lara got into a confrontation with some of the people on location. Lara was armed with a knife at first then grabbed a machete and started making threats, police said.

When Lara lunged at a man, the man pulled out a gun and shot Lara, police said. Lara was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The shooter, whose name wasn't released, was detained for questioning but police said he's not facing charges because it was determined the shooting was in self-defense. Any charges would be filed by the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office, officials said.

The incident remains under investigation.

