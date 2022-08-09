Man With Poor Driving Record Charged with Vehicular Homicide in Hollywood Hit-and-Run

A North Miami man with a long list of traffic infractions is now charged with vehicular homicide following a deadly hit-and-run in Hollywood, court records show.

Aundra Recardo Paisley, 50, was driving a rental car about 4:30 a.m. May 18 when he struck and killed a man walking along a sidewalk near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Seminole Police reported.

Broward Sheriff's Office

It happened at the intersection of U.S. 441 and Stirling Road where Paisley also struck a utility pole and a parked car before fleeing, according to the arrest report.

The name of the pedestrian was redacted from court documents.

Paisley surrendered at the Seminole Police Department about 8:15 p.m. Aug. 4 and, in addition to vehicular homicide, he was charged with failing to stop at the scene of a deadly accident, reckless driving, and evidence tampering among others, the report stated.

Records show 20 previous traffic violations since 1996 including speeding, causing crashes, driving with a suspended license, careless driving, and running a red light.

He remains in the Broward County Jail on bonds totaling $130,000.