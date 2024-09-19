Man with prior stalking arrest surrendered with dad in Broward cyberstalking case

A South Florida man previously arrested for stalking surrendered with his father's help to face charges in a Broward cyberstalking case, authorities said.

Daniel Alberto Paraliticci, 23, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for aggravated cyberstalking and written or electronic threats to kill, records showed.

Paraliticci, of Boca Raton, was brought to a Wawa in Parkland by his father and made contact with deputies, telling them he had an active warrant, an arrest affidavit said.

He was taken into custody and booked into jail.

Broward Sheriff's Office Daniel Alberto Paraliticci

According to the warrant, the victim had filed a report with Lauderhill Police on Aug. 16 that said Paraliticci had been "sending her numerous threatening and harassing emails."

Paraliticci had been using multiple email accounts to send the messages, which contained texts, photos and video that threatened to kill or harm the victim, the warrant said.

The victim said Paraliticci had a history of sending her threatening or harassing emails in the past and she has a restraining order against him

Records showed the restraining order had been served to Paraliticci on May 10.

Paraliticci had been arrested on Nov. 16, 2023 by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office in a similar case where he'd allegedly been leaving threatening voicemails on a victim's phone and sending her threatening and harassing messages through email and social media, the warrant said.

He was charged with aggravated stalking after the victim said Paraliticci had been harassing and stalking her for years, an arrest report said.

Paraliticci refused to appear before a judge for his bond court appearance. His bond was set at $150,000, and the judge said he can't possess a device with internet access, weapons or firearms, and is to have no contact with the victim.