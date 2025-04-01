Man, woman beat cop outside Wynwood's Dirty Rabbit after reported belt attack: Authorities

A man and a woman were arrested after authorities said they beat an officer who was responding to a report of domestic violence outside a Wynwood club early Monday.

The officer was in uniform and working the area in an off-duty capacity when he was flagged down at around 2:54 a.m. by an unknown bystander, authorities said.

This person said a man was "beating on a female with a belt in the parking lot" of Dirty Rabbit, a nightlife spot at 151 Northwest 24th Street, according to arrest reports.

When the officer went to investigate, 26-year-old Patryk Maka was allegedly "walking towards him from the back of the parking lot with a belt around his neck." A woman, 26-year-old Lauren Budreck, also came forward and "said everything was okay," arrest reports state.

When the officer ordered Maka to sit on the curb, he allegedly refused and tried to run. The officer told him to put his hands behind his back, and that's when Budreck allegedly got between them, "obstructing" the officer's efforts to detain Maka.

Maka continued to resist, and the officer fired his Taser, but arrest reports said it was ineffective. The suspect fell and the officer fell on top of him, getting cut in the arm in the process. Maka also allegedly tried to take the Taser.

While the officer tried to handcuff the man, the woman hit the officer "in the head and kicked him," then "continued swinging her arms in an attempt to hit" him, authorities said. Maka then allegedly stood up and punched the officer in the left eye.

Both then took off eastbound on Northwest 24th Street, arrest reports state. A perimeter was set up to try to find the man, and he was spotted walking north on Northwest 25th Street between Miami Avenue and Northwest 1st Avenue.

Maka allegedly ran when authorities saw him and told him to get on the ground, but they eventually caught up to him and arrested him.

Budreck was also found and arrested. They were taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Maka faces charges of aggravated batter, battery of a police officer, using a weapon against a law enforcement officer and resisting. His bond has not been set yet.

Budreck was charged with battery of a police officer. Her bond was set at $5,000.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.