Man, woman die after reports of ‘suspicious incident' in Dania Beach: BSO

The Broward Sheriff's Office said the death investigation is centered in the 600 block of East Dania Beach Boulevard.

By Briana Trujillo

A woman was found dead in Dania Beach early Monday after authorities said they received reports of a "suspicious incident," and a man was also taken to the hospital, but later died.

They were called to the scene at around 1:47 a.m., where deputies found a woman's body.

A man was also found and taken to the hospital, where he later died, BSO said.

"Detectives with BSO Crime Scene and Homicide Units were notified and are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident," authorities said. "Investigators say there are no immediate threats to the community."

More information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

