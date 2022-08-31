Miami

Man, Woman Found Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Brickell

By NBC 6

A man and woman were found dead Wednesday night on a Brickell sidewalk in an apparent murder-suicide, police said.

Miami Police said they received calls of a shooting at around 9:20 p.m. near 145 SW 12th Avenue.

There, they found the pair dead on the sidewalk, police said.

Police have not released additional details but believe this may have been a murder-suicide.

