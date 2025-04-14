Miami

Man, woman killed in possible murder-suicide at Del Toro Insurance building: Miami police

The address of the emergency at 42 Northwest 27th Avenue corresponds to the Del Toro Insurance office building.

By Briana Trujillo

A man and a woman were found shot to death inside the Del Toro Insurance office building on Monday morning in Miami in what appears to be a possible murder-suicide, police said.

Police said they were called to the scene at 42 Northwest 27th Avenue at around 8 a.m.

"At this time it appears it may be a murder suicide case, however please keep in mind the investigation remains ongoing and details are subject to change," police said.

More information about a possible suspect or motive for the gunfire were not immediately available.

NBC6 is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

MiamiCrime and CourtsGun violence
