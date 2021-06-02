Miami

Man, Woman Hospitalized After Early Morning Shooting Near Downtown Miami

Miami Police Department Ofc. Michael Vega says the incident took place just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest 1st Place and 17th Street

Two people were shot and hospitalized early Wednesday morning after an incident just north of downtown Miami.

Miami Police Department Ofc. Michael Vega says the incident took place just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest 1st Place and 17th Street. Officers were alerted to the location after ShotSpotter detected shots being fired nearby.

Once officers arrived, they found one man shot in the stomach and a woman with gunshot wounds in her back and shoulder.

Both victims were alert and conscious before being transported to Ryder Trauma Center. Their identities and conditions were not released at this time.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect in the case or any additional details. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

