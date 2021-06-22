Fort Lauderdale

Man, Woman Injured in Fort Lauderdale Shooting

By NBC 6 Digital Team

NBC 6

A man and a woman were taken to a local hospital early Tuesday morning following a shooting in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

The incident occurred shortly after 3 a.m., at 707 NW 19th Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, both victims were suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Both victims were then transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police officials have not released any additional information on the victims' identities or details on the incident.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact the Fort Lauderdale Police Department immediately.

This is a developing story. Please check back on the NBC 6 app for updates.

