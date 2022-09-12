Man, Woman Injured in Separate Lauderhill Shootings Not Related to Each Other: Police

Lauderhill Police are investigating two separate shooting scenes from Sunday that landed a man and a woman in the hospital, but do not appear to be related.

Officers first arrived at Florida Medical Center just after 5 p.m. after a male patient was admitted with a gunshot wound. The victim, who was not identified, told police he was in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Northwest 56th Avenue when he heard gunshots and later realized he was injured.

The victim drove himself to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

About 30 minutes later, police responded to calls of a shooting in the 5700 block of Northwest 27th Court. Witnesses said a fight between women broke out and one person began shooting in the area. No one was injured in the shooting, but one woman was injured as a result of the fight.

A car was detained at the second scene, but police have not said if anyone was arrested.

An investigation remains open into both cases. Anyone with information is asked to call Lauderhill Police or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.