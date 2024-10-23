Miami Gardens

Man wounded after altercation with roommate in Miami Gardens

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was cut in the chest by his roommate after an altercation Tuesday in Miami Gardens, police said.

Officers responded to the 3600 block of Northwest 192nd Street at around 8:30 p.m. after reports of an injured person.

Police said the two got into a verbal altercation when the subject cut the victim in his chest.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The subject remained on scene and was taken into police custody.

It's unclear what started the fight.

This article tagged under:

Miami Gardens
