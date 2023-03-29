Miami-Dade

Man Wounded, Car Riddled With Bullets in NW Miami-Dade Shooting

Miami-Dade Police responded just before 6 a.m. in the 2100 block of Northwest 44th Street.

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was hospitalized after a shooting in northwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning that left a car riddled with bullets.

Miami-Dade Police officers responded to the shooting just before 6 a.m. in the 2100 block of Northwest 44th Street in the Brownsville neighborhood.

According to police, the victim was found with at least one gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. The victim's identity was not released.

Police did not release any information on the shooter involved.

The shooting remains under investigation.

