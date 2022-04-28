Opa-Locka

Man Wounded in Shooting in Opa-locka

Police are looking for a gunman after a man was wounded in a shooting Thursday in Opa-locka.

The shooting happened at around 1:15 p.m. near Ali Baba and NW 27th avenues.

Investigators said a man was shot twice after he pulled up in the area in a blue Audi and took off running. He was later airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The gunman may have fled the scene in a white SUV.

Footage from the scene showed a slew of bullet casings on the ground and multiple vehicles riddled with bullet holes.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

