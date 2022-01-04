Man Wounded, Suspect Sought After Fort Lauderdale Shooting

Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting left a man hospitalized in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. in the 1500 block of Southwest 23rd Court, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said.
Officers responded and found one man wounded. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue brought him as a trauma laert to Broward Health Medical Center.
The suspect involved fled the scene, officials said.
No other information was immediately known.
