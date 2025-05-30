Miami-Dade County

Manager of Miami-Dade market arrested in alleged $275K SNAP benefits fraud

Fideli Othman Mohamad, 52, was arrested Thursday on charges of first-degree grand theft and fraudulently using identification information, records showed.

The manager of a Miami-Dade market was arrested in a scheme to steal over $275,000 worth of food assistance program benefits, authorities said.

Fideli Othman Mohamad, 52, was arrested Thursday on charges of first-degree grand theft and fraudulently using identification information, records showed.

According to an arrest warrant, Othman Mohamad had worked as the manager of Seven Star Market on Northwest 60th Street in Liberty City, which accepted Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP benefits.

Investigators said Othman Mohamad used fake checks and forged signatures to divert around $275,000 over a 6-month period beginning in August of 2022.

The payments were supposed to go to other food markets, including one in Sunrise, but ended up in Othman Mohamad's bank accounts, the warrant said.

She then used the funds for personal purchases including payments to Macy's, JCPenney, Capital One, her utility bills and other purchases at Costco, Sam's Club, Publix, Dollar Tree and elsewhere, the warrant said.

Othman Mohamad also withdrew tens of thousands from ATMs, the warrant said.

She was booked into jail, where records showed she was being held on $100,000 bond.

