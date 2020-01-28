Manager Stole Hundreds of Thousands From Sunny Isles Beach Condos: Cops

A property manager for two Sunny Isles Beach condominiums is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from condo boards that was spent on gambling at a local casino, authorities said.

Georgina Pineda, 56, was arrested back in November on a first-degree grand theft charge, and was arrested again on Monday on a similar charge, according to jail records and arrest reports.

According to the reports, Pineda had worked as the property manager at the Eden Roc Condominium on N. Bay Road, as well as a condo association manager at the King David Condo on Atlantic Boulevard.

While working at the Eden Roc, Pineda had access to the condo's four bank accounts. The condo board president said he had continually requested a full accounting of board's operating funds and Pineda made excuses until he went to the bank himself and discovered that hundreds of thousands of dollars in funds had been depleted, the reports said.

When the King David did a financial audit of their accounts, it was discovered that between $140,000 and $400,000 in condo funds had been embezzled by Pineda using electronic fund transfers and debit card withdrawals at Miccosukee Gaming and Resort, the reports said.

Pineda even transferred bank funds from an Eden Roc account into the King David's account "and then emptied those accounts as part of the scheme," the reports said.

Pineda remained held on $20,000 bond Tuesday, jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.