Mangoes are money at Zak the Baker in Wynwood, where you can trade them for bread

The chatter never stops at Zak the Baker, even on a Monday afternoon when other locations may slow.

Servers in linen, head bands and carrying trays of fresh baked pastries, sandwiches and coffee weave between smiling patrons—no really, there's a lot, and they're smiling.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Maybe it's the bustling environment or the opportunity to eat at the trendy, kosher Wynwood bakery that's been featured in the Michelin guide's Where to Eat Brunch in Miami, among other media outlets.

Or, maybe it's the mangoes.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"Gosh, so this is our third annual mango trade, and I feel like the word is getting out now," Zak Stern, the owner (and titular character) of the bakery says. "We get 25 to 30 trades a day, and imagine, each trade is six mangoes. So do the math."

Anywhere between 150 and 180 mangoes, give or take.

"It's a lot of mango," he says.

But Stern said trade, which means the bakery is exchanging something for the sweet seasonal fruit that will go on to fill a mango concha, top danishes and Basque cheesecake, or into a mango rosemary fruit soda.

"We think that mango is a currency. It's something that we value, therefore we will give you a loaf of bread in exchange for that," Stern says.

Yes, one of the bakery's famed loaves—Jewish rye, cranberry walnut sourdough, country wheat and more—is up for grabs if you bring in six mangoes, larger than a fist and not bruised or overripe, until June 30.

"I would get a baguette and I would eat it immediately," Stern says. "But if you also wanted some bagels or ciabatta, we'll be creative. We'll make it work."

But why bother with a trade at all?

Stern says it comes back to their values.

"One of our missions here at the bakery is to get people excited about our regional cuisine, similar to the way that we're excited about northern French cuisine and southern Italian cuisine and Thai cuisine. I think Miami can have an equally as delicious, unique and compelling regional cuisine," he says. "And one of the things that I think we can do to showcase that is highlight our seasonality of our fruit. Specifically in Miami, way down in the 25th latitude, we have tropical fruits that you just can't grow in the Northeast. You can't grow in Paris, you can't grow in New York."

Like lychee, mamey, canistel—and mango.

"I think it's a really important symbol of us looking within for cultural cues, as opposed to looking to other great cities that are already established for looking who we should be and how to be cool," Stern says. "They've had hundreds of years to establish their culture. We've only had, I don't know, 50 as a major city, 100 as a city in general. So this is one of the ways that we celebrate our regional cuisine."

The bakery has inspired other mango swaps at South Florida restaurants, including for a sandwich at Tinta y Café's Miami Shores location and ice cream at Peel, among others.

At Zak the Baker, a table of four orders all three seasonal pastries, and after the obligatory picture, digs in. They sit a few tables down from young couples, Muslim women in hijabs, a Jewish family, and a Colombian American journalist with a penchant for the savory and sentimental.

"I really love that we're able to bring such strong quality to a place that is not interested in being exclusive, that is not interested in status, that is interested in being a community bakery and kind of democratizing quality and making it accessible," Stern says. "I want us to have our own regional cuisine, and we do... and there's chefs around town that are dedicated to promoting this, and we're just doing our part at the bakery."