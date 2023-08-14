Manhunt after Southwest Ranches horses were stolen and possibly butchered

A manhunt is underway in Broward County, after two pet horses were stolen from their Southwest Ranches home on Friday, August 11th.

Six-month-old Canela and two-year-old Venus were reportedly led through a fence at the back of the property in the Rolling Oaks area, that the suspect or suspects allegedly deconstructed between 2:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. on Friday.

The Animal Recovery Mission (ARM) says there is grave concern that the fillies have become victims of the black-market horse meat trade.

ARM is offering a $25,000 reward leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.

This follows the recent slaughter of two other horses -- War and Sammy -- who were found dumped along a Homestead canal earlier this year.

ARM and the Davie Police Department are actively investigating the Southwest Ranches case.

If you have information regarding Friday's incident, contact Animal Recovery Mission through ARM’s Report a Crime Hotline or contact the Davie Police Department tip line at (954) 693-8200.