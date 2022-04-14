Manhunt Continues for Suspect in Killing of Woman, Teen Daughter in North Lauderdale

The manhunt continued Thursday for a man accused of killing a woman and her teen daughter outside their North Lauderdale home.

An arrest warrant was issued for 34-year-old Andre Odaine Anglin after a Wednesday morning shooting that claimed the lives of the two victims, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Friends have identified the woman as Jennifer Bellony and the girl was her 15-year-old daughter, and said the suspect is Bellony's ex-husband and the father of the teen.

Broward Sheriff's Office

"He shot the momma first and they said when the girl hollared, that’s when he turned the gun," one neighbor said.

According to court records, Bellony accused Anglin of threatening to kill her, and had gotten a temporary domestic violence restraining order against him.

But they were soon dismissed after she didn't follow through and seek to make them permanent, records showed.

Family friends said Anglin and Bellony were high school sweethearts but had gotten divorced.

"Jennifer is a great soul. Jennifer is a great person, a great mom. If you come to Jennifer for anything, she will help you," friend Anne Corvil said.

Authorities said they don't have a last known address for Anglin, but said he frequents the Margate area.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to Anglin's arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.