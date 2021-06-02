Manhunt Intensifies as New Video Shows Different Angle of Miami-Dade Mass Shooting

The manhunt is intensifying for the gunmen responsible for Sunday's mass shooting outside a Miami-Dade banquet hall as a new video has investigators looking into whether another group of shooters may have been involved.

The video shows a different angle of the shooting outside the El Mula banquet hall that left two people dead and more than 20 others injured.

It appears to show a second car that may have been involved in the attack that sent the crowd outside the banquet hall running for cover amid a hail of bullets.

In a brief statement Wednesday, Miami-Dade Police said they were aware of the video and investigating the possibility of multiple shooters.

The banquet hall had been hosting a release party for a local rap artist when the gunfire erupted around 12:30 a.m., with the suspects shooting indiscriminately into the crowd.

Several groups who were in the parking lot were armed and began shooting back at the gunmen as they fled the scene, police said.

Police said they recovered more than 100 bullet casings from the scene.

Separate surveillance footage released by police on Monday showed the three gunmen getting out of a white Nissan Pathfinder armed and wearing masks, then getting back in the SUV and fleeing the scene after the shooting.

Police said footage showed that the suspects had been waiting in the SUV in the parking lot for an hour before the shooting.

Police release surveillance video of suspects in the mass shooting at a Miami-Dade banquet hall. Courtesy Miami-Dade Police Department

Later Monday, police confirmed that the Pathfinder was discovered submerged in a canal in the area of 154th Street and Northwest 2nd Avenue. The vehicle had been reported stolen on May 15.

Two 26-year-old men were killed in the shooting, and 21 other people were shot. Three of those victims were critically injured, police said.

Officials said the shooting resulted from an ongoing rivalry between two different groups, and said the intended target most likely was outside the hall at the time of the shooting.

No arrests have been made, butm Miami-dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez said the department has received tons of tips and detectives are working around the clock to find the suspects.

"It's all hands on deck," Ramirez told county commissioners at a meeting Wednesday morning.

Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are offering a $30,000 reward in the case, and businessman Marcus Lemonis is offering a separate $100,000 reward.