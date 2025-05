A manhunt was underway in Key West Wednesday for a suspect in a double stabbing.

Key West Police officials said officers responded to a report of two people stabbed at 800 Simonton Street and found both victims.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The victims were flown to the hospital. Their identities and conditions weren't released.

Police identified the suspect as Kentrell Freeman and said they're searching for him.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

He should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. Anyone who knows his location should call 911.