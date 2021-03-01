Broward County

Man's Body Discovered Along Canal Bank in Lauderhill

NBC 6

Police are investigating after a man's body was found along a canal bank in Lauderhill Monday morning.

The discovery was made just after 8 a.m. near the Majestic Gardens Apartment Complex in the 4000 block of Northwest 19th Street.

Lauderhill Police officials said there were no apparent signs of trauma, but homicide and crime scene investigators were at the scene trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

Local

Little Haiti 2 hours ago

Miami Mayor to Hold News Conference in Little Haiti

COVID-19 50 mins ago

COVID-19 Emergency Rental Program Begins in Miami-Dade

The man's identity hasn't been released.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Broward Countylauderhill
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us