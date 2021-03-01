Man's Body Discovered Along Canal Bank in Lauderhill

Police are investigating after a man's body was found along a canal bank in Lauderhill Monday morning.

The discovery was made just after 8 a.m. near the Majestic Gardens Apartment Complex in the 4000 block of Northwest 19th Street.

Lauderhill Police officials said there were no apparent signs of trauma, but homicide and crime scene investigators were at the scene trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

The man's identity hasn't been released.

No other information was immediately known.

