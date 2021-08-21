Man's Body Discovered in Bed of Truck After Chase that Began in Palm Beach County

A man's body was found in the trunk of a vehicle in Martin County Friday evening following a high-speed chase in Palm Beach County.

The spokeswoman for Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Teri Barbera, said someone called 911 shortly after 9 p.m. claiming to have witnessed a shooting, according to a report from NBC affiliate WPTV.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The witness told the PBSO dispatcher that the shooter and his accomplice tried to drag the victim's body into a canal near Lake Worth, but later updated deputies that the pair were loading the victim's body into a gray Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Both suspects fled the scene before deputies could arrive, Barbera told WPTV.

The pickup truck was later found by deputies at Sixth Avenue and Congress Avenue where they discovered the victim's body in the rear bed area, Barbera said.

A pursuit ensued until Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies stopped the vehicle.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder told WPTV the suspects were traveling at possibly 100 mph or more.

Both suspects -- a man and a woman -- were taken into custody.