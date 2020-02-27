Broward County

Man’s Body Discovered in Car Found Submerged in Tamarac Canal

Authorities haven't released the identity of the victim but friends identified him as Lachtowiz Frazier, a Tamarac resident in his 20s

A man's body was discovered inside a car that was found submerged in a canal in Tamarac Thursday morning, officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said they were called to the scene in the area of Northwest 46th Avenue and 59th Street around 6:30 a.m.

When a dive team entered the water, they found the body inside the submerged car, officials said.

Authorities haven't released the identity of the victim but friends identified him as Lachtowiz Frazier, a Tamarac resident in his 20s.

Investigators are working to determine how the car ended up in the canal.

