Miami-Dade County

Man's Body Discovered Inside Car Submerged in NW Miami-Dade Canal

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating after a man's body was found inside a car that had been submerged in a canal in northwest Miami-Dade.

The discovery was made around 10 p.m. Thursday after a passerby spotted the car in the canal at Northwest 137th Avenue and Northwest 17th Street.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded and pulled the man out of the car. He was the sole occupant and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police didn't release the man's identity, and said it's unclear how and when the vehicle became submerged.

The incident remains under investigation.

