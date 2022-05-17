Man's Body Found Buried Under Shallow Grave at Miami Gardens Home: Police

Police are investigating after a man's body was found buried under a shallow grave at a Miami Gardens home.

Officers responded to the home in the 200 block of Northwest 194th Terrace just after 5 p.m. Monday to execute a search warrant.

Miami Gardens Police confirmed Tuesday morning that a man's body was found buried and a woman was taken into custody, but they did not confirm the relationship between the two at this time.

The identity of the victim was not released.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.