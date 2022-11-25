Miami-Dade

Man's Body Found in Kendale Lakes Canal

The body of a man was found Friday floating in a canal behind homes in Kendale Lakes, police said.

Parademics responded after 1:30 p.m. near the 13000 block of SW 51st Court, where they found the man's body face down in the water.

Officials didn't release the man's identity.

Family members said he was in his mid-80s. He was outside doing yard work when he possibly fainted and then fell into the canal.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

