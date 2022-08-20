Man's Body Found Inside Vehicle at Walmart: Davie Police

A man's body was found inside a vehicle at a Walmart in Davie Sunday after police and fire rescue responded to a medical call, police said.

According to Davie Police, officers responded to the scene at 4301 Street University Drive regarding a man inside of a vehicle possibly having a medical issue.

Once on scene, Davie Fire Rescue pronounced the man deceased, police said.

Police said they will remain at the scene to conduct an investigation.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No other information has been released.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.