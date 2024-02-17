Sunny Isles Beach

Man's body found on Sunny Isles Beach

Miami-Dade Police is currently investigating the cause of death, though, no foul play is suspected.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

The body of an unidentified male was found on the beach in Sunny Isles early Saturday morning.

Miami-Dade Police say they are investigating the death but suspect there was no foul play involved.

The cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner, police said.

So far, there is no further information available.

