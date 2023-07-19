Man's execution-style killing caught on camera in North Miami Beach was over chain: Warrant

A man's execution-style killing in North Miami Beach that was caught on camera was over a chain he was wearing, according to a newly-released arrest warrant.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on May 30 in the area of Northwest 170th Street and Northwest 3rd Avenue and left 21-year-old Malcom Avery Johnson Jr. dead.

Two suspects - 20-year-old Marcuss Ealy and 22-year-old Mario Fogler - have been arrested and face first-degree murder charges in the killing.

Miami-Dade Corrections Mario Fogler, Marcuss Ealy

According to the warrant, surveillance video showed Johnson walking along Northwest 3rd Avenue when he was passed by a black Nissan Maxima that suddenly stopped.

The video showed Ealy get out of the front passenger side of the car and approach Johnson while pointing a pistol rifle at him, the warrant said.

Ealy grabbed the chain off Johnson's neck while Fogler got out of the Maxima holding a handgun, the warrant said.

Ealy started to struggle with Johnson as Fogler went through Johnson's pockets and took items that fell onto the street, the report said.

At one point, Ealy walked up to Johnson and at close range fired four rounds at him, the warrant said.

Both suspect got back in the car and fled the scene.

Johnson was found dead from gunshot wounds to the head and chest at the scene. A broken metal chain was found near his body.

A license plate reader in Miami Gardens identified the Maxima, which had been reported stolen on May 17, the warrant said.

The woman who'd rented the car said it was stolen by three men who she hung out with, including a man she only knew as Marcuss, the warrant said.

She said she contacted Marcuss to return the car and he threatened to kill her, the warrant said.

The woman also gave investigators a photo of another man who'd taken the car who she knew as Mario, and police used a facial recognition app that identified him as Fogler, the warrant said.

The photo showed Fogler wearing a yellow hooded jacket that appears to be the same one one of the suspects was wearing in the video of Johnson's killing, the warrant said.

Detectives learned Fogler had been a passenger in a car in which other passengers were arrested for weapons violations in Hollywood back on May 3, the warrant said.

The two other people in the car were Ealy and a 19-year-old.

The Maxima was later found in Hollywood and two suspects who bailed out of it - Fogler and Ealy - were arrested, the warrant said.

Ealy's brother, an investigator with a police department in Georgia, contacted investigators and said Ealy told their mother he'd killed someone the night of Johnson's murder, the warrant said.

The brother identified Ealy from the surveillance video of the killing and said he's seen the gun used in Johnson's murder on Ealy's Instagram posts, the warrant said.

Ealy had been arrested in Broward but was extradited to Miami-Dade on Tuesday, jail records showed. He and Fogler remain held without bond.